Shirley Ann Wade passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 17th, 2019, with family by her side. Shirley was born June 8th, 1945 in Phoenix, AZ. to Cecil and Jewel Howard. The young family moved to Blythe in 1947 when Cecil was discharged from the Navy. A brother, Raymond Howard, was born shortly after the family moved to Blythe.
Shirley attended local elementary schools and was a member of the P.V. High Class of 1963, where she was the head Varsity Cheerleader. In 1960 Shirley met Noah Wade and they began dating. Noah was the love of her life and the two were married on December 29th, 1961. During the course of their marriage the couple were blessed with a daughter, Renee, and two sons, Jeff and Tim.
Shirley loved to travel, was an avid golfer, and quilted in her spare time, but was the happiest when spending time with family. Shirley was selfless and devoted to Noah and her children all while working as the Office Manager for Valley Beverage for over 35 years. Shirley had a smile that would light up a room and was a genuinely caring wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Shirley was affectionately known as "Mammy" to her grandkids and numerous others that were fortunate enough to know her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband of 57 plus years, Noah, daughter Renee Gnatek (Guy), sons Jeff Wade (Christy), and Tim Wade (Chris), and brother Raymond Howard (Sharon), all of Blythe; five grand-children and seven great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Jewel Howard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Frye Chapel on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Shirley's name to the Blythe Cancer Resource Center in Blythe.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 19, 2019