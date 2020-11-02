1/1
Shirley May Farmer
1938 - 2020
Shirley passed away in Yuma Arizona. She was born in Salinas Ca to John and Mabel Deming.

Shirley lived most her life in Blythe California. Shirley Loved summer days on the river. Once owned Mikes Bikes with ex husband Mike Robertson. She loved sharing great times with her kids. Loving Mother and friend she will be greatly missed.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, brother John Deming, and Sister Helen Hasler, grandson Chad Heflin, brother in law Homer Hasler, and her niece Cathy Hasler.

Shirley is survived by her kids Lawson Heflin, Kim Heflin, Mike Bigler, Tammy Burns, Shelly Heckerson and Michelle Spence, Grandkids Brent Bangert, Callie Spence, Clarence Spence, Sierra Heckerson, Max Heckerson, Lauren Burns, Karissa Burns, Cody Burns, Tony Blair, Chine Pantaleon, and 13 great grand kids, Sister in law Rosemary Deming, and a lot of nephews Billy Hinsley, Tommy Hinsley, Ricky Hinsley, Steve Hasler, Ronny Hasler, Mark Deming Howard Deming, David Deming, Jeff Deming,Paul Deming and Raymond.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
