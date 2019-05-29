Sidney Lynn "Lynn" Wright, age 74 of Murfreesboro Arkansas, originally from Blythe California, passed away from this life on May15th ,2019. He was born on February14th,1945 in Riverside California, the Son of Sidney and Gladys Wright. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and Sister Donna Gayle Wright -Schoolcraft. He is survived by his brother Larry Wright and three sons and daughter in-laws. Dane and Chris Wright of Nash TX., Dary and Jennifer Wright, Daylynn and Anita Wright of Murfreesboro AR., eight grandchildren, Savanna, Ashlynn, Corey, Zackary, Tabitha, Brandon, Will and Logan and five greatgrandchildren Aiden, Matt, Kassie, Chad Jr, Rhett and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Vietnam Veteran, Lynn worked as a machinist for Big A auto and then Metropolitan Water District, where he worked as a maintenance-mechanic. Lynn moved to Murfreesboro due to medical issues and was cared for by the excellent care givers at Murfreesboro Rehab and Nursing Center until his passing.



Where ever Lynn went, he was always willing to help a friend or give sound advice when needed, he always did his best to make you laugh and smile, even when if it was unintentional. A great cook, knowledgeable mechanic and a great father, we will miss him dearly.

https://www.arkansascremation.com/notices/Sidney-Wright

