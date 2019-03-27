Silas Lonzo(Pete) Guthrie, age 71, of Farmington AR passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday March 21, 2019.



A celebration of his life ceremony will be held at the Martin Chapel on scenic Mount Sequoyah (150 N. Skyline Dr., Fayetteville AR) on Friday 29th at 5:30 P.M. After the ceremony, all friends and family that would like to continue the celebration are invited to attend a gathering at 493 S. Maestri Rd, Springdale, AR 72762



Pete Guthrie, the youngest child of Silas Lonzo Sr. and Flo Ines, was born in Blythe, CA on June 9, 1947. Pete graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1965 and attend Palo Verde Junior College afterwards.



Pete, the father of Lonnie and Christopher, married Linda Madrid and her son Ben Madrid on February 5, 1972 in Las Vegas NV, and were blessed with three more sons, Ryan, Kevin and Jason. In addition to his biological children, many other individuals considered him a father figure.



In 1984, Pete and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas (Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington). While in the Northwest Arkansas area, Pete became an avid Razorback fan and also volunteered his time as a youth baseball coach. He retired from Superior Industries on August 1, 2013.



Papa's legacy and memory will be carried on by his "Babydoll" of 47 years Linda Guthrie of Farmington AR: his sister Caroline Sue "Suzie Q" Anderson of Fullerton CA: children Lonnie (Linda) of Blythe CA, Christopher (Anjanette) of Cedar City UT, Ben Madrid of Springdale AR, Ryan Guthrie of Siloam Springs AR, Kevin Guthrie (Melissa) of Fayetteville AR, Jason Guthrie (Lauren) of Springdale AR. Grandchildren Tawni (Michael), Dillon, Lana (Max), Gia, Sydney (Sam), Rachel (Colton), Keira, Nick (Ashton), Britton, Xavier, Devin, Vincent, William and Madelyn; great-grandchildren: Malia, Ella, Aubrey, Lucas, Beau, Sydney.



Pete was passionate about his fur-baby Magrat Guthrie. Because of that passion, the family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made in his name to the Playa animal rescue (playaanimalrescue.org) Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary