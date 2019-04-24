Terry Dennis Morgan, 74, died peacefully, surrounded by his wife, Patricia and his daughters, Cindy and Sherry at his home in Blythe, California on Monday, April 22, 2019.



Terry was born on March 19, 1945 in Clio, Michigan to Wilfred and Carlyn Morgan.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Morgan and son, Terry Glenn Morgan.



Terry is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Cindy (Paul) Panza, Sherry (Jacob) Rodriguez and Carlyn Morgan; stepsons, Vernon Allen, Ray Allen and Tim (Mary) Allen; 15 grandchildren and his loyal companions, Bubba and Peanut.



Terry was a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend. He was a lifelong mechanic and upon retiring he spent his days endlessly tinkering in his garage. A man could never have too may tools and he set the standard. He loved taking his grandkids on boat rides in his red boat. In his earlier years, he loved stock car racing and four-wheeling in the desert. Through it all, he never lost his sense of humor.



Please join us for a "Celebration of Life" for Terry at First Southern Baptist Church, 351 North Palm, Blythe, CA on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org/donate