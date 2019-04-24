Tim passed away on April 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 24, 1946 in Long Beach, CA. He moved to Blythe with his parents at the age of one. Tim was part of the infamous Class of '64. He joined the Navy and spent a year in Vietnam as a medic assigned to the Marines on the ground.



Tim graduated from Pacific University in 1977 with a doctorate in optometry. He returned to Blythe and joined his Dad's practice. He practiced in Blythe for 40 years and retired in 2017.



He is preceded in death by his daughter Kerin Clare Port-Ralston, his parents, Warren and Margaret Port and his sister, Sally Morgan.



Tim is survived by his wife, Cindy Lofton-Port, son Timothy B. Port, step-son Garrett Reaume, step-daughter Dana Marcin, granddaughters Caitlynn, Lauren and Margret Port and his sister, Marilee Harkinson.



Per Tim's request there will be no services.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Palo Verde Historical Museum at the Port Cultural Center or .



Tim will be remembered by most of us for his dry wit and sense of humor. May he rest in peace.