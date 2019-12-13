|
Tommy Loren Hamby passed away on December 1, 2019 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California with his wife at his side.
Tommy was born on September 21, 1949 in Bakersfield, California to Jerry and Tom Hamby. The family moved to Blythe in 1958. Tommy completed his schooling in Blythe. He married his wife, Debbie, in 1969 and they were together for the next 50 years. Together they raised a daughter and became grandparents to four grandchildren.
Tommy retired from P.V.I.D. in 2018 after 34 years of service. He made many friends on the job and throughout the community where he was respected and liked by everyone he met. He was known to be a warm and kid-hearted friend and neighbor.
His happiest times were spending time with his wife and riding his Harley with is close friend, David Nelson.
Tommy is survived by his wife Debbie; daughter Jill; grandsons Tommy, Steven Jr. and Raymond; his sister Jan of Kingman; his niece Jerri and nephew Christopher.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Kaylina Loren, who was named after him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 12:00 noon at the Blythe V.F.W., 148 N. 1st Street, Blythe, CA 92225.
