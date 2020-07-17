Tommy Hannings passed away July 5th, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born September 16th, 1933 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tommy moved to California at the age of 18 years old. He worked numerous jobs before proudly getting his General Contractor's License.



Look down for his name as it is proudly stamped all over the Blythe sidewalks.



He met and married the love of his life, Beulah Cole, at the young age of 19 and she was only 14 years of age. They were married nearly 60 years.



Tommy is preceded in death by his wife, Beulah and his daughter, Juanita Hannings Lumley of Placerville, CA.



He is survived by his only son, Danny Jo Hannings of Blythe, daughters Carol Hannings (Nick Logreco) of Blythe and JoAnn Boyle (Bill) of Yuma, AZ.; first born grandchild Nicole (Hannings) Arthur of FL., Michael Lumley of FL, Adriana Gloria of Blythe, CA., Ramon Gloria of Kansas City, MO, Jennifer and Michael Boyle of AZ.; many other great grandchildren who he dearly loved and had a special bond with all.



Tommy was a hardworking man and a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He loved and provided for his family. He will be greatly loved, cherished and missed and never forgotten. Bless you dad! Rest in peace until we meet again.



A private family service will be held at a later date.

