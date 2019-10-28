|
Tony Howland was born February 25, 1963 in Brawley Ca. He passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 21, 2019 at the age of 56. Tony was a father, grandfather and friend. He is loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother David and Mary Underwood. He is survived by the mother of his children Starla Beadle, children Jessie Martinez and Brandlie Howland,grandchildren Jessie Martinez Jr., Cyrus Martinez, Alyssa Flores, Anessa Martinez,Marianna Martinez, Emanuel Martinez, sister Roxanne Bell and her children DJ Bell, Megan Bell and Rebecca Marquez. There will be no public memorial services however the family will hold a private celebration of life
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 29, 2019