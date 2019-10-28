Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Howland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Howland


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Howland Obituary
Tony Howland was born February 25, 1963 in Brawley Ca. He passed away unexpectedly in his home on October 21, 2019 at the age of 56. Tony was a father, grandfather and friend. He is loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother David and Mary Underwood. He is survived by the mother of his children Starla Beadle, children Jessie Martinez and Brandlie Howland,grandchildren Jessie Martinez Jr., Cyrus Martinez, Alyssa Flores, Anessa Martinez,Marianna Martinez, Emanuel Martinez, sister Roxanne Bell and her children DJ Bell, Megan Bell and Rebecca Marquez. There will be no public memorial services however the family will hold a private celebration of life

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.