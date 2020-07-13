Trindad Soto Morales of Banning, CA passed away on July 3, 2020 in Calimesa, CA. Trinidad was born to her parents, Manuel & Beatrice Soto in Phoenix, AZ on December 28, 1922. Born and raised in Phoenix, AZ from 1922-1935, Trinidad later moved to Blythe, CA from 1935-1977, Banning from 1977-2017 and most recently in Calimesa from 2017-2020.



Trinidad always put her family first before herself. She was kind and loving. She had a great sense of humor and was helpful to all. Trinidad loved cooking and gardening. She enjoyed having a full house of grandchildren, loved going to family events and always looked forward to the Holidays. Some of her fondest memories growing up with her cousins was a location in Phoenix, AZ called the CANAL SECO, she was one of the originals. She loved music and dancing, going to Dodger games, and watching the Dodgers on TV. She enjoyed playing Bingo, Loteria and going to the casinos. She also enjoyed playing board games including Old Maid with her grandchildren.



Trinidad is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Helen Davis of Banning, CA, Sylvia Ortiz of Calimesa, CA, Betty Lou (Mike) Garduno of Calimesa, CA, Anna "Maria" (Mike) Sirotnak of Banning, CA; brother, Robert Soto of Blythe, CA; grandchildren, James Penrod of Banning, CA, Jeff Penrod of Banning, CA, Melony Guillen of Blythe, CA, Clemente Ortiz, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Rachel Flores of Hemet, CA, Andres Noriega of Blythe, CA, Rishann Sanchez of Banning, CA, Michael Dean Davis of Calimesa, CA; 16 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; family members, Raymond Moraga, Stella Miranda and many nephews and nieces. Trinidad was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Beatrice Soto of Blythe, CA; sisters, Anne Gay of Dublin, GA, Vickie Caldera of Blythe, CA, Betty Dagnino of Banning, CA; brothers, Manuel Soto, Jr. of Blythe, CA, "Kato" Angel Soto of Blythe, CA.



A viewing will take place on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11: 00am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Banning, CA. Burial immediately following at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, Banning, CA. All social distancing with limited seating guidelines per the state will be followed at the church. Face coverings or masks are required, and temperatures will be taken.

