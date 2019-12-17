|
Victoria "Vickie" Anne McCarthy passed away November 25, 2019 in Palm Springs, California at the age of 64.
She was born in Hawthorne, California to Glenn and Marilyn Marshall. Glenn bought Chad's Place (a local saloon) in Big Bear, CA and moved his family there. Growing up there, Vickie and her big sister Carol, enjoyed all it had to offer. Vickie graduated from Big Bear High School in 1973 and set out on life's big adventure.
She was gifted in music, playing the guitar, singing and her beloved crafts. She had a son, Christopher, whom she loved and adored. Big Bear, the river and the ocean were also her passions. Her father and Jean Marshall moved to Blythe and took over Jim Dandy's. Vickie moved to Blythe and helped out her father (while he was in ill health) and Jean.
Vickie discovered her calling as a people person and a bartender. Jean and Vickie carried on Glenn's tradition of holiday and special occasion dinners after he passed, including 'the Jim Dandy pours'.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Gregg; Christopher Skidmore, Derek and Tara McCarthy; grandsons Clayton and Levi; sister Carol (Larry) Bledsoe and nephews, Douglas and LG.
A memorial service will be held for Vickie on Monday, December 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Dec. 18, 2019