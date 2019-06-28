Virginia Ann Newberry Taylor, 97, passed away on June 15, 2019 at the Village of Northrise.



Virginia was born on October 9, 1921 in El Paso, Texas to John Wesley and Rachel Ellen Newberry. She spent most of her life on the family farm in Fairacres. She graduated from Las Cruces Union High and enrolled in New Mexico A&M at the age of 15, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.



She married Scott Taylor, her partner for 77 years, in 1941 and raised son David and daughter Janis in Blythe, CA. Truly a member of the "greatest generation", she was a loving and giving mother, a fantastic cook and a talented seamstress. Virginia was known as a "fierce" bridge player and was active in the local bridge playing community into her late 90s. She loved to travel with Scott to Hawaii and enjoyed riverboat cruises througout the states. She was a member of the Methodist Church and made many lifelong friends in Las Cruces and during her time in Blythe, CA.



Virginia made many contributions to the New Mexico State University archives, documenting her historic family farm (Newberry farm) and the early agricultural history of the Mesilla Valley.



Virginia is survived by her son, David A. Taylor, and wife Linda of Fairacres, NM. Grandchildren: Lindsay E. Taylor of San Marcos, CA, David S. (Scott) Taylor and wife Brooke of Dallas, TX. Great-Grandchildren: Taylor, and Jack Belanich and Dylan, Kaitlyn, and Evelyn Taylor.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ivan S. Taylor, and her loving daughter Janis E. Newman.



A graveside memorial will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10 AM, at Masonic Cemetery with Dr. Paul Duerksen officiating. A reception will follow.



The family wishes to express our gratitude to Dr. Baker, to the staff at the Village at Northrise and to Mesilla Valley Hospice for their compassion and caring for Virginia.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001.



