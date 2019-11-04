|
Wayne C. Cusick
October 20, 1943 - October 30, 2019
Wayne C. Cusick, 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family in San Diego, California. He was born in Evansville, Indiana to Mr. and Mrs. Milton and Ruth Cusick.
Wayne served as an artillery sergeant in the USMC from 1964-1970, He graduated from CA State San Bernardino with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration / Marketing and worked in Chevron Corp Marketing for 15 years. During Wayne's self employment of 40 years with Cusick Corp. in Blythe, CA, he owned Blythe Freeway Chevron from 1979-2008; developed, built, owned and operated Quartzsite Auto/Truck Oasis 1989-1993 which sold to Pilot Corp.; owned and operated Mesa Verde Towing 1985-1990, and Blythe 7th St Valero from 1982-present.
Wayne married the love of his life, Lee Ann Chappell, in 1968. In 1979, Wayne and Lee Ann moved their family to Blythe, CA. Wayne deeply loved Blythe and the community. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce since 1979, received the Chamber Member of the Year Award 1980/81, and 1986/87 and was Chamber president 1983/84. Wayne served as Rotary Club president from 1989-91 and 2013-14, District Governor 1996/97, District Foundation Chair 1998/2002, District Membership Chair in 1994. He received many awards and accolades including Rotary's highest honor "Service Above Self" and Rotary Foundation highest awards, "Distinguished Service Award and Citation for Meritorious Service." In July 2006 Wayne founded The Paul Harris Society which is an officially recognized program of Rotary International and he was a a major donor, Rotary benefactor and member of The Bequest Society. He was a key participant in developing water well, Jaipur Foot, and literacy projects in Kenya with on-site visits. Wayne was recognized by RI as founder of the Paul Harris Society, an official fundraising/recognition program of RI with current membership exceeding twenty-four thousand members and average annual donations to The Rotary Foundation around $30 million. In March 2015, Wayne and Lee Ann were inducted into Rotary's Arch Klumph Society. Long term chair of the RC of Blythe's Foundation and also International Avenue of Service committees.
Wayne was the first Chairman of the Pro-Prison Committee to build Chuckawalla Correctional facility near Blythe, Chairman of the Blythe Coalition for Environmental Remediation, Board member of Blythe Community Improvement Fund 2010/13. He was instrumental in the formation of The Joan B. Kroc Society at University of San Diego in 2016 which continues to provide on-going counsel to this new recognition/fundraising effort at USD; Elected City of Blythe Councilman in Dec 2011 – year term; President of Blythe Men's Golf Assn 1985/86; Little League Treasurer 1983/85
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in San Diego, CA.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Cusick, children, Kati Cusick Pisciotta, Jennifer Grebing (Steve), Michael Cusick (Liz); grandchildren Brandon, Ashlee, Steven, Nick, Olivia, Charlie, and Clayton; brother Rick Cusick; sisters Rita Zietz and Jan Cusick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Blythe at 1174 Encanto Ct. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Nov. 6, 2019