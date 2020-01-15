|
Wayne David Crusinberry was born on December 31, 1963 in Westminster, California. When he was a newborn, his parents Jerome and Sally (Doltar) Crusinberry adopted him. Wayne spent his early years in the Huntington Beach/Garden Grove area. In high school, his family moved to Parker, AZ, where his parents opened C's Restaurant. Wayne graduated from Parker High in 1981.
Wayne attended UC Santa Barbara for 2 years and spent his adult years in the Phoenix area. He was active in the living history group the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), which was where he met his wife Melissa (Smith). Wayne became a successful manager for the Domino's Pizza franchise in Arizona, winning multiple awards. During this time, their son Duncan was born. Wayne then moved the family to Blythe, CA to become a Domino's franchisee and was involved in various local organizations, including the FFA/4-H auction.
After several years of illness, Wayne fought his last battle and passed away in Rancho Mirage, CA on December 12, 2019. Wayne is survived by his wife Melissa and his son Duncan. Wayne was an advocate of organ donation and, in his memory, would like people to consider being organ donors. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church at 12pm.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Jan. 16, 2020