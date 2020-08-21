1/1
William Brown Heflin Jr
1935 - 2020
William Brown Heflin Jr, 85, he went peacefully with the Lord at home with family by his side, in Lake Havasu City, AZ on Tuesday August 11, 2020.

William was born on July 23, 1935 in Ripley, CA to William Brown Heflin Sr. & Molley Dove (Moore) Heflin. William married Barbara Myers later divorced, re married to Dirolene Rogers (Heflin) from 1964-1985, later married Judy Ann Freezer/Covel (Heflin) from 1986-2015.

William served in the US Navy on the USS Sphinx in the Korean War in the 1950's. Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason, Belonging to the Shriners and the Scottish Rite of New Mexico.

William is survived by his son; William T. Heflin (Sharon) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Daughter; Brandie Buck (Ron) of Cottonwood, AZ; Daughter; Kim Armenta (Sam) of Blythe, CA; Daughter Julie Wade of Arcadia, CA; Sister; Shirley Spears of Blythe, CA; 19 Grandchildren;28 Great-grandchildren; 8 Nieces and Nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; William and Molley Heflin; Wife's; Dirolene Heflin (1985); Judy Heflin (2015); and Brother; Benjamin (Ben) Heflin.

There will be no serviced at this time, a celebration of life date to be determined.

Thoughts and condolences may be sent to William's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
