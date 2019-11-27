|
William 'Bill' Hurst was born March 10, 1949 in Potosi, Missouri to Robert and LaVeta Hurst. He entered into rest November 23, 2019 at the age of 70.
Growing up, Bill was the fifth of eleven children. When Bill was two years old, the Hurst family moved to Blythe. Bill attended Palo Verde High School and shortly after was drafted into the United States Army. At the age of 19 Bill was fighting in the Vietnam War. He was in the 25th Infantry Division, Company D the "Electric Strawberries". During his service he received honors for his bravery and devotion.
When he returned home from his military service, Bill began farming and ultimately owning and operating Hurst Brothers Custom Hay Service for 30 years. Bill had many hobbies but the one he was most passionate about was racing. In August of 1971 while hot-rodding in his '69 Roadrunner up and down Hobson Way, he challenged a hot chick in her '66 Chevelle to a race. He won the race and her heart. Billy and Linda (Couthren) were married November 5, 1971 and during their 48 years of marriage they had three daughters: Kristel, Melissa and Tracey.
Bill loved racing. It didn't matter when or where, racing was in his blood. He raced jeeps at the Dust Bowl, street stocks on the oval track and alcohol-fueled dragsters at the sand drags. With his wild antics at the race track (and the hay fields), he was known as "The Outlaw Billy Hurst". With that name and reputation, we knew when security was called to the pits that Billy would be in the middle of the fight.
The man he grew to be was "Papaw", a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren: Arianna, Savanna, Hayden, Chase, Danni Rae and Wesley. The toughest man who would start fights at his races turned out to be the most gentle, loving and caring Papaw. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his grandchildren, whether it was watching them play sports or ride quads in the equipment yard, he enjoyed every minute. Not everyone gets to have a Papaw and his six grandchildren have no idea how lucky they were to have "The Outlaw Billy Hurst" as their own. His passing has definitely left a void in our hearts.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and LaVeta Hurst; his sister, Juanita DeBrocket; his brother, Danny Ray Hurst; and his daughter, Melissa Hurst.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hurst; his daughters, Kristel (DJ) Lonie and Tracey (Danny) Dill; his grandchildren, Arianna Lozoya and Hayden Lonie, Savanna Selph and Chase Hurst, and Danni Rae and Wesley Dill; his brothers, Butch, Jerry, Ronnie, Steven and Alan; and his sisters, JoAnn, Lois and Rhonda.
Services for Bill will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 10:00 am at Frye Chapel with Military Honors following at Palo Verde Cemetery.
