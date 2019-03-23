













JAMES JOHN STARK





After a long life of loving his family and friends, James John "Jim" Stark died peacefully on March 4, 2019 in Sacramento. Jim had been a Paradise resident since 1970 and was a survivor of the Camp Fire. Jim was born on April 23, 1936, in Carroll, Iowa to Leonilla and Theophilus 'Ted' Stark. Jim was the youngest of six. The family moved to Sterling, Colorado where he graduated from St. Anthony High School. He then served two years in the US Army stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, he went to college and received his bachelor's degree from Colorado State College in Greeley, CO (now known as University of Northern Colorado). He later received a master's degree from CSU-Chico.





He married Elizabeth "Betty" Graber on December 1, 1956 in Sterling. They moved to Manteca, California in the 1960s, where Jim was a high school teacher and coach at Manteca High School and then dean of students at the newly-opened East Union High School. They moved to Paradise in 1970 when Jim became principal of Ridgeview High School. He also taught high school driver training for Paradise HS and computers for Butte College. Jim was a member of the Association of California School Administrators where he served on the board and also served as part of the WASC accreditation process. He retired from Ridgeview HS in 1994.





In retirement Jim enjoyed working in the yard, helping out at the parish, building furniture in his wood shop, and cheering on Notre Dame's Fighting Irish. He and Betty once attended a Notre Dame game in South Bend, Indiana. He and Betty traveled to Hawai'i, England, and Italy. Jim was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Thomas More in Paradise. He was a member of the first school board for Achieve Charter School in Paradise.





Jim was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Betty, their daughter Laura Smith, grandson Michael Smith, his parents, sisters Waunita Mulvehill and Myrtis Lambert, and brothers Dean Stark and Neal Stark.





Jim is survived by his children: Cheryl (Stephen) Tholcke of Sacramento, Patrick (Audrey) of Long Beach, Randy of Sacramento, Rhonda (David) DiGrande of Rocklin, and Jamie (Erin Reid) of Lake Forest Park, WA. He was the beloved father-in-law of Guy Smith of Bremerton, WA. Jim was the proud grandfather of 11 grandsons: Joel (Jackie), Joshua (Brielle), Nathanael (Sara), and Nahum Smith; Garrett Stark; Bryant and Eric Stark; Derek and Ryan DiGrande; Liam and Declan Stark. He was the great-grandfather of Alizée Smith. Jim is also survived by his brother Roger (Donna) Stark and numerous nieces and nephews.





The vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Divine Savior Church in Chico, CA. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 also at Our Divine Savior. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Paradise Cemetery after the reception.





In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Jim's memory to St. Thomas More Knights of Columbus Camp Fire Recovery, c/o Jim Collins, Grand Knight, 5250 Zeno Place, Paradise CA 95969. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.