













MARCIA CORRELL HAMILTON





October 21, 1922-January 27, 2019









Marcia Correll Hamilton, 96, former resident of Paradise, California died January 27, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Known for her resilience, good-hearted humor, and devotion to her family and lifelong friends, Marcia lived happily in Paradise, CA for some 40 years, and narrowly escaped last November's fire. She was evacuated to Boise, Idaho where she died two months later after a short illness.





Born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Marcia was orphaned as a child and raised by relatives in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1944 Marcia, a graduate of Carleton College, and three friends traveled to California by train. Work at Glacier National Park during college and Lake Tahoe with her friends fueled her passion for nature and the environment. Marcia met her husband, Stan Hamilton, in San Francisco in 1946. They moved to Santa Rosa and had two daughters, Lynn and Jan.





After Stan retired from Hills Brothers Coffee in 1979, the couple moved from Marin to Paradise, California and managed the local Hallmark store for 17 years. Marcia, an active member of America Association of University Women (AAUW) since 1952, was a founding member of her Paradise branch. She was also a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood and a past president of the Paradise chapter.





After Stan's death Marcia lived for ten years in Feather Canyon Retirement Community, Paradise. Along with participating in local clubs, Marcia enjoyed bridge, scrabble, yoga and Zumba with her friends, and visits with her ever-expanding family of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.





Throughout her long and active life, Marcia's positive life spirit was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all.





Marcia is survived by her daughters, Lynn Hamilton (Don Frank) and Jan Hamilton (John Russell), grandsons, Hayes Ruggiero (Anna), Joshua Mann (Jamie) and Dustin Mann (Carmelita) and five great grandchildren, Mia and Miles Ruggiero and Maddie, Lily and Max Mann. Please send donations to the Paradise CAMP fire survivors. Published in Paradise Post on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary