Aaron Gray
Retired Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Lee Gray (USAF), 88, of Perry, Ga., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after Alzheimer's disease gradually consumed his life for the past six years.
Aaron was born in Paris, where he grew up one of five children to the late Roy and Ruth Gray. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was able to travel and live in various locations through his military duties and while at Robins Air Force Base (RAFB), he retired as a senior master sergeant after working over 25 years. Soon after, Aaron took a position in quality control with civil service at RAFB and he once again retired 20 years later.
Grandchildren and shopping were two of the things that Aaron enjoyed and loved. He could often be found waiting on his grandchildren to be released from school and cherished their time together, listening to the special stories each child would share after long days in class. From school and church activities to ballgames, Aaron loved supporting his grandchildren and family at the events in which they chose to participate. One of his favorite pastimes was shopping. Whether it was putting a grandchild in the buggy and exploring the closest grocery store or heading out with a Christmas list to check off by the deadline, he took great pride in the purchases he made and the gifts he gave and was sure to have fun while shopping. Aaron was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
Left to cherish the memories of "Papa" is his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Brenda Griggs Gray of Perry; his children, Tracy Gray (Jane) of Thomasville, Ga., Shirley Mann (David) of Navarre, Fla., Casey Gray of Warner Robins, Ga., Danny Daws (Nancy) of Hartwell, Ga., Donna Brown (Keith) of McRae, Ga., and Angie Daws of Perry; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with full military honors was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Andersonville, Ga. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home of Perry was entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Published in Paris Express on Jan. 15, 2020