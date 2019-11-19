|
|
Alex Bowman
Phillip "Alex" Alexander Bowman, who resided in Midway, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born April 23, 1997, in Texarkana, Texas, to Michael Bowman and Joyce (Newman) Bowman. He was 22 years old. Alex was a 2019 graduate at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and a 2015 graduate of Subiaco Academy. He was a member of the Agriculture Student Ambassadors at Arkansas Tech University, St. Leo's Student Center at Arkansas Tech University, Knights of Columbus and St. Meinrad Catholic Church in Prairie View.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phillip and Mary Frances Newman and Jerry and Zena Bowman.
He is survived by his father and mother, Michael and Joyce Bowman of Midway; his sister, Sidney Bowman of Fayetteville; his grandfather, Sam DeLisle of Midway; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco.
Memorial Mass service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Patrick Boland, OSB, officiating. Inurnment will be at the columbarium at St. Benedict Catholic Church at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Joey Gilmer, Alex Sharum, Toby Schluterman, Evan Strobel, Jon Vines, Christian Lowery, Jack Hertlein, Isaiah Kury, Logan Kremer, Mario Juarez and Andrew Komp.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Leo the Great University Parish, Arkansas Tech University Student Center, P.O. Box 9033, Russellville, AR 72811. (479) 968-8249.
Published in Paris Express on Nov. 20, 2019