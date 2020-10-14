Alice Cooper
Alice Rose Cooper, 74, a resident of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Paris to Joe C. and Sophie Henrietta (Dilmer) Anhalt.
Alice spent her working years at Kroger in Paris. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and sewing. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Eugene, Walter and Leo Anhalt.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Ralph Eugene Cooper of Paris; a daughter, Kim Swedeen and husband Jerry of Paris; two grandchildren, Cooper and Makenzie Swedeen, both of Paris; three sisters, Lillian Reeves of North Little Rock, Anita Core of Fayetteville and Mary Appleton of Booneville; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass was held Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with Father Reginald Udouj, OSB, officiating. Burial was at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
