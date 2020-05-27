|
|
Alice Level
Alice Erline Level, 76, a resident of Paris, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Paris Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Watson to Oscar and Thelma Lois (Hawkins) Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Level; and two brothers, Paul Eugene and Robert Dean Freeman.
Survivors include a son, Ricky Langrell of Paris; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Freeman and wife Mary of Paris; and two sisters, Linda Langston and Mary Powell, both of Paris.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Paris. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris with the Rev. Nate Willcut officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Paris Express on June 3, 2020