Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Andy McMullin

Andy McMullin Obituary
Andy McMullin
Andy McMullin, 50, of Paris passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born April 20, 1968, in Ferriday, La., to his parents Billy Joe and Judy (Shirley) McMullin. He worked for over 20 years with Kroger Grocery Store in Clinton, Miss.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe McMullin; and his grandparents, Byron and Crete Shirley, also of Paris.
He is survived by his mother, Judy McMullin of Fort Smith; one sister, Pamela McMullin of Paris; one niece, Erin Fitz of Atlanta; many McMullin family members in both Jonesboro and Trumann; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private burial will be held at Paint Rock Cemetery in Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bible Program, P.O. Box 303, Paris, AR 72855.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 1, 2019
