Anita Yarbrough
Anita "Anne" Yarbrough, 84, of Irmo, S.C., passed away Nov. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Paris, the daughter of Russell Chester and Grace Dunn Mullings.
Anne was a devoted wife and mother, who loved people and made friends for life. She was a homemaker first, but for a number of years capably operated a family-owned software company.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Lyndell "Lynn" Yarbrough; a daughter, Tammy Boucher; a son-in-law James Boucher; and her parents.
Anne and Lynn grew up in and around Paris. They were married in Paris in 1954 after Lynn returned from Korea, where he served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Mark Ransford of Chapin, S.C; a grandson, Shawn Ransford (Elizabeth) of Wadmalaw, S.C; three granddaughters, Crystal Blackwell (Jason) and Morgan Evans (Ryan), both of Columbia, S.C., and Brooke Ransford of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy Mullings (Annetta) of Tulsa; and a sister, Terry Olmstead (Joe) of Nowata, Okla.
A private family memorial service will be planned. Arrangements are under the direction of South Carolina Cremation Society.
Family and friends may sign her online guestbook at www.southcarolinacremation.com
.