1/1
Anita Yarbrough
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Yarbrough
Anita "Anne" Yarbrough, 84, of Irmo, S.C., passed away Nov. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Paris, the daughter of Russell Chester and Grace Dunn Mullings.
Anne was a devoted wife and mother, who loved people and made friends for life. She was a homemaker first, but for a number of years capably operated a family-owned software company.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Lyndell "Lynn" Yarbrough; a daughter, Tammy Boucher; a son-in-law James Boucher; and her parents.
Anne and Lynn grew up in and around Paris. They were married in Paris in 1954 after Lynn returned from Korea, where he served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Mark Ransford of Chapin, S.C; a grandson, Shawn Ransford (Elizabeth) of Wadmalaw, S.C; three granddaughters, Crystal Blackwell (Jason) and Morgan Evans (Ryan), both of Columbia, S.C., and Brooke Ransford of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Jimmy Mullings (Annetta) of Tulsa; and a sister, Terry Olmstead (Joe) of Nowata, Okla.
A private family memorial service will be planned. Arrangements are under the direction of South Carolina Cremation Society.
Family and friends may sign her online guestbook at www.southcarolinacremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Paris Express from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved