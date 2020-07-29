Ann Scott
Ann Scott, 79, of Paris passed away Monday July 27, 2020. She was born July 15, 1941, in Altus to Arvel Otto Honea and Gloria Lee (Martin) Honea. Ann attended Assembly of God Church in Paris and worked in home health for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, Chris Parker.
Left to cherish her memory is two sons, Ken Hice and wife Regina of Ozark and Michael Hice and wife Madeline of Paris; a daughter, Cathy Parker and husband Ted of Charleston; her mother, Gloria Lee Martin Honea; a sister, Lois Rogers of Paris; two brothers, Gaylen Honea of Paris and Roger Honea of Ozark; three grandchildren, Cody Hice, Brittany Bornmann and Keesha Parker; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 1 at Smith Mortuary Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial was at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Pallbearers were Mark Scott, Cody Hice, Ron Hutchins, Ryan Bornmann, Gaylen Honea and Dale Dikeman.
.