Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Ashley Boswell Obituary
Ashley Boswell
Ashley Elizabeth Boswell, 32, of Paris passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Paris. She was born April 25, 1986, in Norcross, Ga. She was a homemaker and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
She is survived by her husband of almost 20 years, Michael Boswell of Paris; one daughter, Ciara Boswell of Paris; her mother, Vicki (McPhillips) Baumgartner of New Blaine; one sister, Jodi Baumgartner of Lamar; one brother, Jay Baumgartner of Scranton; her maternal grandparents, Pat and Terry McPhillips of New Blaine; and her stepfather, John Baumgartner of Scranton.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 15, 2019
