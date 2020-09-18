Barbara Ford
Barbara Ann (Phillips) Ford, 85, of Paris passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Charleston. She was born Aug. 22, 1935, in Paris to Eddney Alabama and Mildred "Dutch" (Walker) Phillips. She was a homemaker. She loved fishing, cooking, canning, gambling on Razorbacks football games and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles "Chuck" Ford; two sisters, Carmaletha Downs and Zelda Bridges; and a brother, E.R. "Jake" Phillips.
She is survived by two daughters, Lavonna Kennedy and husband Chris of Subiaco and Vicki Furstenberg and husband Tommy of Paris; two sons, Mitchell Ford and wife Pam and Michael Ford, both of Paris; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service was held Monday, Sept. 21 at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, officiated by the Rev. Bill VanMeter. Private family burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris at a later date, under the direction Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, Becky Kremer, William Kennedy, Karl Kennedy, Charlie Ford, Amber West, Staci Taylor, Bethany Ford, Jeremy Furstenberg, Megan Dennis, Kati Patterson, Josh Ford and Austin Ford.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to her wonderful neighbors, nieces, nephews and Mississippi family and especially to the staff of Greenhurst Nursing Home, who took excellent care of her when her family could not be there due to COVID-19.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
