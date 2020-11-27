Barbara Schluterman
Barbara L. Schluterman, 79, of Subiaco passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Paris. She was born March 21, 1941, in Branch to John David and Pauline (Greb) Ruloph. She was a homemaker, a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and Mother's Society in Subiaco and Catholic Financial Life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Schluterman; her parents; a sister, Geneva Ruloph; and a brother, J.D. Ruloph.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Taylor and husband Brent of Subiaco; five sons, Patrick Schluterman, Sam Schluterman and wife Ellen, Junior Schluterman and wife Jennifer and Herman Schluterman, all of Subiaco, and Tim Schluterman and wife Lesa of Charleston; four sisters, Mary Friemel of Subiaco, Roberta Ruloph of Fort Smith, Delores Pickle and husband Ted of Hartford and Cecilia Savage and husband Richard of Missouri; a brother, Joe Ruloph and wife Rosemary of Ratcliff; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Philmon (Max), Brad Schluterman (Ashley), Jeff Schluterman (Sarah), Weston Schluterman, Rachael Schluterman, Heather Forst (Dakota), Steven Schluterman, Cory Schluterman, Jack Schluterman, Carly Taylor and Daxton Taylor; and five great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Funeral Mass was held Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Benedict Catholic Church officiated by Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B. Burial followed at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
