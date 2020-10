Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Barry's life story with friends and family

Share Barry's life story with friends and family

Barry Haney

Barry Dean Haney, 46, of Mulberry died Sept. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his mother, Claudean Kendall; a daughter, Carma Haney; a son, Zander Haney; a sister, Lisa Shopfner; and a brother, George Haney.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store