Barry Kamplain
Richard Barry Kamplain, 72, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Sandpoint, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Wetumka, Okla., to Joel and Dorra Kamplain.
Barry grew up and went to school in Artesia, N.M., and attended Ventura College. He worked in construction, specializing in drywall.
He married Mary Jane Eggemeyer in Ojai, Calif., in 1970, and they raised two boys, Troy and Benjamin. After moving to Paris, they divorced and he later moved to Tulsa.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, drumming in bands and playing music. He also enjoyed playing, coaching and sponsoring softball.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Dorra Kamplain of Sandpoint; two sons, Troy Kamplain (Billie) of Paris and Ben Kamplain of Little Rock; two grandchildren, Treston and Liam; a sister, Linda Andis of Sandpoint; a brother, Michael Kamplain (Melodye) of Boise, Idaho; and his girlfriend, Kellie Brown of Kootenai, Idaho.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.lakeviewfuneral.com
.