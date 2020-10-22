1/1
Beatrice Burkett
Beatrice "Bea" Burkett, 93, a resident of Scranton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was born April 26, 1927, in Russell to Ray and Venious (McElyea) Ellis.
Beatrice was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a retired cattle farmer in Scranton and was well-known for her purebred Charolais bulls. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener, and loved collecting rocks. An avid learner, Beatrice completed college-level courses, earning several certifications. She passed her work ethic and love of learning on to her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Scranton for 51 years. In 1996, she was awarded the Senior Award for Outstanding Service. She shared her love of God and trust in Him with everyone she met. Beatrice could be best described as an amazing woman who met life's challenges with grace and always found reasons to be thankful to God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas E. Burkett; two brothers, Carl and Kenneth; and three sisters, Lois Cox, Ailene Edwards and Glen Tacker.
Survivors include five children, Thomas Burkett and wife Kathy of Sahaurita, Ariz., Louvenious Apperson and husband Richard of Sonoita, Ariz., Judy Grenwelge of Scranton, Betty Miller and husband James of Huntingdon, Tenn., and Bill Burkett and wife Ruthie of Paris; three sisters, Viola Webb, Elizabeth Edward and Barbara Yarborough; a brother, Charles Ellis; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Prairie View Cemetery, near Scranton, with the Rev. Jan Akins officiating, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Knowing Beatrice's deep concern for the well-being of children, the family requests donations be made to Arkansas Baptist Children's Home, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204, or online at www.arkansasfamilies.org; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.

Published in Paris Express from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
