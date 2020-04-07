|
Bernice Hopping
Bernice Ellen Hopping, 91, a resident of Paris, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. She was born May 19, 1928, in Blue Eye, Mo., to the late Andy and Minnie (Fraizer) Hopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Oliver, Clyde, Lloyd and Donald Hopping; and a sister, Velma Payne.
Survivors include three daughters, Shirley Wewer of Ozark and Darlene Stovall and Jewett Snook, both of Paris; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
All services will be private. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 15, 2020