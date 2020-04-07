Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Hopping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Hopping

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Hopping Obituary
Bernice Hopping
Bernice Ellen Hopping, 91, a resident of Paris, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. She was born May 19, 1928, in Blue Eye, Mo., to the late Andy and Minnie (Fraizer) Hopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Oliver, Clyde, Lloyd and Donald Hopping; and a sister, Velma Payne.
Survivors include three daughters, Shirley Wewer of Ozark and Darlene Stovall and Jewett Snook, both of Paris; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
All services will be private. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -