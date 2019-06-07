|
|
Betty Beck
Betty Ann (Barnett) Beck passed away Sunday, June 3, 2019, at her brother's home in Carlsbad, N.M. Betty was born April 10, 1933, to Wayne Watson and Lina Emma (Cannon) Barnett, near Branch. Soon after her birth, Wayne moved his family to a location on Shaver Road, just west of Paris. Betty attended Ratcliff and County Line Schools, graduating high school in 1951. The rock house Wayne built on Shaver Road was Betty's home until Aug. 2017, at which time she moved to her brother's home in Carlsbad. Betty married Milton T. Beck on May 30, 1952, in Paris. They were married 31 years at the time of Milton's death in Oct. 1983.
Betty was very accomplished in crochet, having made and given away many beautiful table and couch doilies. Betty was a grand champion winner at the county fair for her crochet work. For many years, Betty and Milton grew and canned all kinds of good tasting things from their gardens on Shaver Road. Betty's favorite was purple hull peas. Betty loved Mount Magazine and having picnics with her many friends and family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton T. Beck; brother, Jimmy C. Barnett; niece, Paula Jan Barnett; and nephew, Gregory Lynn Barnett.
She is survived by a brother, Lanny W. Barnett and wife Kenni of Carlsbad; nieces, Keri Lynn Brown and Kayla Leann Barnett of Carlsbad, Krissi Lee Samuels of Sandia Park, N.M., and Carol Diane Brown of Lubbock, Texas; great-niece, Brittany Collins of Carlsbad; great-nephew, Blake Walden of Carlsbad; great-nieces, Kloe and Kadence Samuels of Sandia Park, N.M.; and great-great-niece and -nephew, Paxtin and Maddox Collins of Carlsbad. Betty also leaves surviving cousins, Betty Lou and Mary Sue Riley of Fort Smith, Johnnie May Kohler of Charleston, Mary Langston of Cecil, Ada Grice and Doug Barnett, both of Yuma, Ariz., Bunny Woodruff of Rio Vista, Calif., John Wisdom of Salinas, Calif., Wesley Jay Barnett of Dobbins, Calif., Danny Yoakum of Benton, Sondra Dyroff of Austin, Texas, and Bill McCarty of Somis, Calif.
Service will be at 10 am Monday, June 10, 2019, at Shaver Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Shaver Road with Vondal Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Fred Schnitzius, Sam Cameron, Mick Whitman, Terry Harless, Kenneth Roberts, Wayne Leal and Darien Downs.
A special thanks to her loving caregivers, Ruby and Corina. Special thanks to Virginia Downs for all the wonderful help she has been during Betty's move and now at this time of sorrow.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Paris Express on June 8, 2019