Billie Ruscher
Billie Ruscher, 83, of Hot Springs, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019. She was born July 10, 1935, in Pine Bluff to William and Estella Goade.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles William Ruscher; her daughter, LaVoise Hamilton; and her stepgrandson, David Willingham.
Loving survivors include her stepdaughter, Paula Ruscher; and her stepsons, George Ruscher, Glenn Ruscher and Roger Ruscher.
She will be buried next to her husband at the Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Arrangements are under the direction of Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Published in Paris Express on May 15, 2019