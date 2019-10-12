|
Billy Bohard
Billy Murl Bohard, who resided in Canadian, Okla., died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at McAlester Regional Health Center in McAlester, Okla. He was born April 28, 1936, in Woodward, Okla., to the late A.H. Bohard and Frances (Bailey) Bohard. He was 83 years old. Bill was a construction worker and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Sory of the Cox Valley community; two sons, Michael Bohard and Dustin Bohard, both of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Rachelle Hunt, Timber Jordan, Olivia Sory, Cade Schneider and Jackson Sory; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his close friends, Garry Lynn, Darren Bartlett and Eddy and Shelly Colbert; and his faithful companion, Bo Dog.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Clark Chapel Cemetery, located south of Paris in the Cox Valley community, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Kenny Maness.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Sory, Cade Schneider, Mike Bohard, Dustin Bohard, Allen Schneider and Stanson Davis.
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 13, 2019