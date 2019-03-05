|
|
|
Bobby Buchanan
Bobby Dewayne Buchanan, 57, of Paris died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Paris.
Funeral service was held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at First Assembly Of God Church in Paris with burial at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Ozark under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his mother, Lois Rogers of Paris; his father, Charles Buchanan of Paris; and five brothers, Loyd Grigsby and Mark Buchanan, both of Ozark, Rob Grigsby of Atlanta, Texas, Dean Grigsby of Hot Springs and Paul Buchanan of Paris.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 13, 2019
