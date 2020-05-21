Home

Brian Hunter Obituary
Brian Hunter
Brian Hunter, 56, of Paris died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; a daughter, Jennifer Costa; two sons, Brian Hunter Jr., David Hunter and Michael Weeks; his parents, Judy and Jim Hunter; two stepdaughters, Brittany Robberson and Kenzey Green; two brothers, Tim and Jim Hunter; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Paris Express from May 22 to May 27, 2020
