Bryan Spillers
Bryan D. Spillers, age 80, of Dover died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Russellville to Woodrow and Gertrude Moore Spillers. After graduating from Russellville High School in 1957, Bryan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon completion of his military career in 1962, he entered the work force and went to school full-time, putting himself and his wife through college. Bryan received a baccalaureate degree from Central State University of Oklahoma and later received a master's degree from Oklahoma State University.
Bryan's main dedication and many achievements focused on public education. He served as a teacher, principal, superintendent of schools and lastly as the director of the Western Arkansas Migrant Cooperative in Branch. Bryan placed God and family first and enjoyed many outdoor activities especially hiking, biking and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Spillers.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Patricia Spillers of Dover; a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Linda Spillers of Russellville; and a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Margie Spillers of Scranton.
In accordance with his wishes, no service will be held. Arrangements are by Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Paris Express on Oct. 2, 2019