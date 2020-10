Or Copy this URL to Share

Carla Overbey

Carla Overbey, 55, of Lavaca died Oct.16, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston.

She is survived by her sons, Carl Green, Tim Overbey and Dalton Overbey; companion, Rick Chaffin; three siblings; and a grandson.



