Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:45 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Subiaco, AR
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Subiaco, AR
Carol L. Geels, 71, a resident of Subiaco, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Paris Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Paris to the late Paul B. and Magdalene (Wewers) Geels. Carol was very active in St. Benedict's Parish as lector, cantor, choir member and Eucharistic minister. Early in her career, she worked at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock. She also worked as a business manager and board member at St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith, manager of the Coury House at Subiaco Abbey and as a Saturday worker at Paris Veterinary Clinic. She was member of the city of Subiaco Town Council.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Fabian Geels and wife Teresa; and a brother-in-law, Emil Schluterman.
Survivors include three brothers, Daniel Geels and wife Joani of Bothell, Wash., James Geels and wife Eve of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Gerald Geels and wife Lois of Carrollton, Texas; and two sisters, Patricia Schluterman of Paris and Theresa Klein and husband Fred of Tulsa. Carol was loved deeply by her 30 nephews and nieces and many great- and great-great-nephews and -nieces. She was treasured by countless cousins and devoted friends. Carol was the center of her family, keeping all connected, informed and loved.
Funeral Mass was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Mark Stengel, OSB, officiating. Burial followed at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Subiaco, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers were Walter Geels, Michael Schluterman, Charlie Schluterman, Ron Geels, Gary Geels, Karen Fichte, Steven Klein and Dan Klein. Colleen Geels served as honorary pallbearer.
Carol requested memorials be made to Coury House c/o Subiaco Abbey, 405 N. Subiaco Ave., Subiaco, AR 72865; or Charleston Dog Shelter, P.O Box 118, Charleston, AR 72933.
Published in Paris Express on Nov. 27, 2019
