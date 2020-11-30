1/1
Charlotte Davis
Charlotte Davis
Charlotte Davis, 84, of Owensville, Mo., formerly of Paris, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Paris to Roland O. Downs and Nora Faye (Biggs) Downs.
Charlotte had a master's degree in education and taught elementary and junior high school students in the Paris School district for many years.
She loved spending time with her family, going camping and being active in her church. She also enjoyed traveling to different places to sing. She traveled with the choir at the University of the Ozarks, the Metropolitan Opera of St. Louis and the elderly group at her church, the Keenagers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sharon Kaye Downs; a brother-in law, Don Fairbanks; and a niece, Jade Phelps.
She is survived by two sons, Todd Davis of Owensville and Scott Davis of Bentonville; a daughter, Ann Harris and husband Dale of Columbia; a brother, Darien Downs and wife Virginia of Paris; a sister, Karen Fairbanks of Paris; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Roller Funeral Home in Paris with burial to follow at Paint Rock Cemetery, south of Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Phelps, Jim Sidwell, Bart Bates, Cedric Reese, Bill Young and Dain Downs.
In compliance with ADH guidelines, indoor funeral attendance is limited to 100 people at a time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.

Published in Paris Express from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
