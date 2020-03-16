|
Cheng Xiong
Cheng Xiong, 64, of Havana died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will begin Friday, April 10 at North Logan County Fairgrounds in Paris and conclude Sunday, April 12 at Atkins City Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Ze; a son, Tong Xiong of Havana; two daughters, Gao Xiong of Minnesota and Vannesa Xiong of Havana; two brothers, Sai Xiong of Fresno, Calif., and Song Xiong of Tulsa; and five grandchildren.
Published in Paris Express from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020