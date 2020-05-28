Or Copy this URL to Share

Chester Milum

Chester Harold Milum, 78, of Paris died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

He is survived by three sisters, Rosetta Graham, Mary Hill and Jeannea Collier; and two brothers, John and MacDaniel Milum.



