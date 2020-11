Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine Wewer

Christine Clara Wewer, 90, of Fort Smith, formerly of Morrison Bluff, died Nov. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service was held Thursday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Morrison Bluff, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.



