Clarence Robberson
Clarence E. Robberson, age 86, of London, Ark., died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Paris to Forester France and Lorena Francis Tidwell Robberson. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in London where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, the farm foreman for Arkansas Tech University for almost 40 years and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Nixon Robberson; and eight brothers, Carl, Roy, Fred, Charles, Franklin, Delano, Roosevelt and Truman Robberson.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Tammy Robberson of Russellville; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Holmesley of Knoxville; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Margaret Robberson of Rockwall, Texas; two grandchildren, Justin Churchill and fiancée Trish Newcomb of London and Krystal and Ken Coleman of Russellville; and five great-grandchildren, Justin, Alyssa, Trinity, Taylor and Makayla.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at London First Assembly of God with the Rev. Jeremy Carlton officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the U.S. Army will be at Price Cemetery, under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service in Russellville.
The family will receive friends 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 10403, Russellville, AR 72812; or First Assembly of God Church in London, P.O. Box 244, London, AR 72847; or Arkansas Hospice, 2405 E. Parkway Drive, Suite 3, Russellville, AR 72802.
Published in Paris Express on Mar. 6, 2019