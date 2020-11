Or Copy this URL to Share

Claudine Reames

Claudine R. Reames, 82, of Centerton, formerly of Paris, died Nov. 11, 2020.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle; a daughter, Teresa Bolinger; two sons, Perry and David Reames; two sisters, Betty Frederick and Gayla Richards; a brother, Sam Kendall; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.



