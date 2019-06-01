|
|
Clint Mainer
Clint Mainer, who resided in Paris, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Paris. He was born June 10, 1973, in Fort Smith to Larry Truman Mainer and Carlen Sue (Walker) Mainer. He was 45 years old.
Clint was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Paris. He was a 1991 graduate of Paris High School and a graduate of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Clint was a proud supporter of the Paris School System, an avid Paris Eagles fan and an Arkansas Razorback fan. Clint loved his wife, kids and family very much and he had many, many friends. Clint will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Paris with the Rev. Kenny Maness officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery, located on Reveilee Valley Road in Logan County, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sherel (Stigers) Mainer; his children, Faith and Matthew, both of the home; his father and mother, Larry and Carlen Mainer of Paris; his brother, Casey Mainer and wife Trisha of Scranton; and his two nieces, DeLaney and Brecken.
Pallbearers will be Kurtis Simmons, Scott King, Ryan Casalman, Daniel Stinnett, Jamie Payne and Danny Sanders.
The family will visit with friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Paris Express on June 2, 2019