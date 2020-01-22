|
Clyde Mae Mathews
Clyde Mae Mathews, 77, of Caulksville passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in Madison, Ala. Clyde Mae was born May 24, 1942, to Claude and Corene Webster Lamar in Paris. She was a member of Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She received her dietary assistant certificate from Arkansas Valley Vo-tech and worked 24 years as a checker and customer service manager at the Piggly Wiggly/Walmart Supercenter in Ozark.
She is preceded in death her parents; her husbands, Johnny Huddleston and Gary Mathews; her son, John Weldon Huddelston Jr.; and five siblings, Laverne Harris, Louise Kapper, Rose Brown, John Robert Lamar and Leroy Lamar.
She is survived by a daughter Christy Dawn Looney (Allen Jr.) of Madison; three stepdaughters, Susan Simpson (Paul) of Allentown, Fla., Holly Mathews of Sheridan and Beth Meeks of White Hall; a stepson, Brian Mathews (Jamie) of White Hall; a grandchild; seven stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle Kuykendall of Branch.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Smith Mortuary in Charleston with the Rev. Bill VanMeter officiating. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Casalman, Glynn Frederick, Rick Law, Russ Emrick, Michael O'Brien and Bruce Sikes.
Memorial donations may be made to Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 20 Main St., Ratcliff, AR 72951; or Scouting BSA Troop 94 c/o Jim Charlton, 2019 Scott Road, Hazel Green, AL 35750.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Paris Express on Jan. 23, 2020