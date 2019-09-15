|
Colene Snow
Colene (Dixon) Snow, 86, of Little Rock passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Dublin to her parents, Arch and Ocie (Needham) Dixon. She was a beautician by trade. She knew everyone in her neighborhood and everyone loved her. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arch and Ocie (Needham) Dixon; her husband, Roland Russell Snow; one son, Russell Bruce Snow; and two sisters, Velma Dean Denton and Betty Sue Bowers.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Doshier and husband Richard of Little Rock; her son, James Snow of Little Rock; two brothers, Bud Dixon and wife Wanda of Clarksville and Harold Fay Dixon and wife Sharon of Clarksville; six grandchildren, Robbie Snow and wife Donna, Paul Doshier and wife Melanie, Melissa Doshier Bickerstaff and husband Brandon, Brian Snow and wife Lindsay, Sarah Snow Casanova and husband Ryan and Brandon Snow; seven great-grandchildren, Lorene, Ryker, Jagger, Hannah, Evelyn, Ramsey and Braelyn; a great-great-grandchild, Isley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Funeral service will follow, beginning at noon. Burial will be at Wares Chapel Cemetery in Dublin, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Doshier, Brandon Bickerstaff, Robbie Snow, Brian Snow, Larry Jaymes and Harold Dixon.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Paris Express on Sept. 16, 2019