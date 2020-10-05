Daisy Ludgood
Daisy Ludgood, 74, a resident of the Gray Rock community near Paris, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Gray Rock to Daniel and Rena (Phillips) Bates. She united with First Church of God at an early age. She retired from Cargill/Butterball in Ozark.
Daisy was a fun-loving person. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Gray Rock, class of 1964. She moved to St. Louis after graduation, where she met her husband, Roy Ludgood. Soon after marriage they moved back to Gray Rock.
She loved to play cards and make people laugh and she was always joking around. She loved her family and friends.
Daisy had an anointed voice from God but was too shy to use it. We hope she is using it now in that heavenly choir singing for her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy W. Ludgood; a daughter, Loletha Lanell (Ludgood) Brown; three sisters, Faye Brown, Dorothy Collins and Margaret Cave; two brothers, Virgil and Leroy Bates; and a grandson, JVante Brown.
Survivors include two sons, Gavin Ludgood of Florida and Coach Chuck Ludgood and fiancée Nikki of Paris; a daughter, Mary Ludgood of Paris; a brother, Daniel Henry Bates and wife Denise of St. Louis; six grandchildren, Brittany Barker, Kelsey Ludgood, Kayla Ludgood, Kandi Amparan and husband Adolfo and Lacy Bassham and husband Kane and Rain Clements; five great-grandchildren, Gio Amparan, Kinsley Grayer, Milan Amparan, Omari Henderson and Royal Bassham; a great-granddaughter on the way, Camila Jade Bassham; a bonus son, Devin Bray; a bonus granddaughter, Luz Amparan; and a bonus sister, Nora Milum.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her nurses and CNAs.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Gray Rock Cemetery, near Paris, with the Rev. Jerry Jennings officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Roller Funeral Homes in Paris.
Viewing hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dru Robinson, James Collier, Neal Wade, Dale Graham, Nick Smith, Trevin Smith, Kane Bassham, Adolfo Amparan and Margaret Robinson.
"A lovely kind woman has left our presence physically; love will keep her eternally alive."
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
.